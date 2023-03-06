Maryam mocks Imran for avoiding arrest

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. Twitter

LAHORE: Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) said on Sunday that Imran Khan has proved to be a jackal as he called upon the PTI leaders and activists to court arrest while he himself took bail from the court.

Talking in the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, hosted by Shahzad Iqbal, PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Imran termed Jail Bharo Tehreek successful but it was the most unsuccessful movement in history.

Maryam Nawaz said there was no comparison between Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan as Nawaz Sharif was a brave person because he faced jail in a bad condition while Imran Khan had never been to jail.

Also, Maryam ridiculed Imran Khan on social media for avoiding arrest by the Islamabad Police here on Sunday. In a tweet, she asked his father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to lend some bravery to ‘coward’ Imran Khan to face the courts of law instead of hiding at his residence in Lahore.

She tagged Nawaz Sharif and said: “Listen @NawazSharifMNS, please lend a little courage to Imran Khan.”

Also, in a series of tweets, she said the ‘lion’ [Nawaz Sharif] was innocent; he came to Pakistan from London, holding her daughter’s [Maryam Nawaz’s] hand and presented himself for arrest.

“If a jackal is a thief, he hides behind other’s daughters and uses them as a shield for fear of his arrest,” she said and added that the nation had now come to know the difference between a lion and a jackal.

PMLN Punjab leader Azma Zahid Bukhari also retweeted Maryam Nawaz’s tweet and also made fun of the former prime minister by asking the Islamabad Police to thoroughly check the Zaman Park’s house for Imran Khan’s arrest as he may be hiding in any washroom, under the beds and inside some cupboard.

She sarcastically suggested that the Islamabad Police should check all women leaving Zaman Park in full veils.