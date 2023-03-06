Punjab govt to provide security to Aurat March: minister

Punjab govt to provide security to Aurat March.— Twitter@SyedIHuain

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir has said that on March 8 in Lahore, full security will be provided to the participants of the Aurat March by the police and the safety of women participating in the march would be ensured.

The organisers of the march had demanded protection for participants of the march, to which the provincial minister assured the organisers that the government would not put any obstacle to the march as it believed in personal freedom.

Aamir Mir said the organising committee of Aurat March had expressed concern over Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, not issuing a NOC for the march and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had also demanded the caretaker government ensure the peaceful conduct of Aurat March.

“Steps would be taken to uphold the right of assembly and full security will be provided to the marchers,” he said.

The Punjab government has issued orders to provide foolproof security to ensure peaceful conduct of the Aurat March, he added.