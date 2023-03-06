Imran defames politicians, says Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD/ISLAMABAD: Former state minister and central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Talal Chaudhry said on Sunday that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could announce actual election date.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said that Senior Vice President PMLN Maryam Nawaz had become active for the upcoming elections. Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan defamed politicians by hiding himself behind his party workers.

He said that people of Pakistan had full faith in the PMLN leadership. “We are optimistic to win the next elections also, as people have come to know about vested interests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he added.

“If Imran Khan is innocent in Toshakhana and other cases, he should face the court proceedings bravely,” he added. Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had been using women and PTI supporters as shield to avoid his arrest, reported local media. Giving his reaction regarding the possible arrest of Imran Khan, he said Imran should present himself in the court like an ordinary citizen and get his case proceeded as per the law if he is not involved in any theft.

Hamdullah added Imran Khan lectured other people on law while he himself was running from the courts, mentioning he could not become Nelson Mandela while residing in Zaman Park. He asked where the mantra of the “equal Pakistan” of Imran Khan while also raising his opinion that on which basis the PTI tigers called Imran Khan a “brave leader”.