IG orders operation against outlaws in Kacha area

LAHORE: Police issued a family claim to the children of 59 deceased employees and they have been recruited as constables in the department.

Punjab IG invited the children and families of 59 employees to the Central Police Office and gave appointment letters during the meeting. A lady constable is also included among the young constables recruited on family claim. The IG congratulated all the young constables for becoming a part of force and directed them to perform their duties conscientiously.

Meanwhile, the IG visited Rahim Yar Khan and met the police Jawans at check posts in Kacha area. He said that the areas of Kacha will be completely cleared of criminal elements, dangerous organised gangs and hardened criminals. He directed for accelerating targeted and combing operations against professional criminals gangs. He said that in order to maintain continuity of law and order established with immense hard work and dedication, combing and targeted operations are being speeded up for full fledged elimination of organised criminal gangs from Kacha area so that the permanent peace in these areas can be materialised into a reality.

Prior to it, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Raheem Yar Khan gave a detailed briefing on situation of Kacha area. He also held a meeting with the SDPOs and SHOs of Rahim Yar Khan and asked them to ensure the provision of merit, justice and all possible facilities to the public, timely registration of cases and focus on merit at police station level.