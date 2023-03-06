Astonishing

The people are being told that the country is going through a difficult time and, therefore, they must make sacrifices. However, one look at the size of the federal cabinet is enough to show what is really going on. The people are being put in the line of fire so that the elites can continue on their merry way.

The United States, the largest economy in the world, has a cabinet of 24 people. China, the second largest economy, has a mere 26 cabinet-level executives. Pakistan currently has 87. If we exclude SAPMs, the number comes down to 44. What justification is there for such profligacy in a time of crisis? How can this possibly fly in one of the world’s poorest countries?

Muzamil Hussain

Karachi