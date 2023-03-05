Pak-US counterterrorism dialogue from tomorrow

Flags of the US and Pakistan. — Radio Pakistan/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan and the US will hold a comprehensive dialogue on counter-terrorism and develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation between the two countries, the State Department said in a statement.

Acting Coordinator for Counter-terrorism Christopher Landberg will lead a US inter-agency delegation to Pakistan from March 6-7 to participate in the Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue.

The State Department said they will discuss the “shared terrorist threats facing the two countries” and develop “policy-oriented strategies” regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism.

The development comes against the backdrop of increasing terror incidents in Pakistan and Washington’s assurance to help the country deal with the worsening law and order situation.

Last month, the US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet visited Pakistan and held a series of meetings with the civil and military leadership as a manifestation of a positive trajectory of relations with the US.

“Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials, including Counselor of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Clinton White and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst, visited Islamabad February 16-17 to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries’ shared goals,” said the US Embassy in a statement.

Chollet met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss strengthening of the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Pakistan’s needs as it continues to recover and rebuild following the floods.

In a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Counselor Chollet discussed security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts.