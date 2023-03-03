US comments on hands-off policy over Pakistan's 'internal politics'

US State Department's spokesman Ned Price. — Screengrab of a YouTube video

The current political situation in Pakistan is an internal matter of the country, says the United States.

Addressing a press briefing at the State Department on Thursday, State Department's spokesman Ned Price said that the US supports the "peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles around the world, including in Pakistan."

The spokesman said this while responding to a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan being denied bail in the Toshakhana case and his party's workers terming it an incident of political victimisation.

Earlier this week, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued for the PTI chair in the Toshakhana case by an Islamabad district and sessions court over his continued non-appearance in court despite the issuance of summons.

"These are questions for the Pakistani people. These are not questions for the United States," Price asserted during his press briefing.

Replying to another question regarding the crackdown on Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Price said that the US was engaging the Pakistani authorities on the issue.

The US is in regular discussion with its Pakistani counterparts about the issue of Afghan refugees, he said.



"We encourage all states to uphold their respective obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers, and to refrain from returning them anywhere where they could face persecution or torture."