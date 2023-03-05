KP election date expected to be announced on March 6

A polling staff member seals a ballot box— APP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali said on Saturday that the election date for the KP Assembly is expected to be announced on March 6 (Monday) when the principal secretary of the province opens the letter sent to him by the Election Commission on Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking to journalists, the governor said that the ECP’s letter to his principal secretary was received last night at 8 pm. “The secretary is on leave, he will open the letter when he returns on Monday.” The governor said that it was the responsibility of ECP to make arrangements for the polls, adding that he would give the date.

He said that it was his wish that the president, chief election commissioner and he had given a date with consensus.

The ECP wrote the letter to the KP governor to suggest a date for the next election in the province after President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 for the election in Punjab.