Envoys show keen interest in RCCI education summit

Rawalpindi: Foreign ambassadors have shown keen interest in Saturday’s two-day international education summit and expo organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Syrian Ambassador Dr Rameez Al-Rai, Indonesian Ambassador Adam Togyu and Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune visited the stalls set up by various universities at the Education Expo and took the information. Speaking on the occasion, Indonesian Envoy Adam Tugio said that Kemitraan Negara Berkembang (KNB) programme was being offered to Pakistani students, and added that it would provide an opportunity for local students to pursue post-graduate degrees in Indonesian universities.

The RCCI International Summit and Expo bring an excellent opportunity for all interested students to gain first-hand information on various Indonesian scholarships and international programs, he added.

Adam Tugio said that students would be acquainted with all the relevant information on the scholarship programs of their preference. Earlier, Chamber President Saqib Rafiq said, "we have to bring such an education system that attracts young people towards business, and they can get jobs.” The government must increase the education budget and make policies according to the demand of the industry.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha inaugurated the summit and visited different corners established by different universities and education institutes. In his address, he said that it is a great initiative and effort of the Rawalpindi Chamber to conduct an international educational summit. He said that education is a way to identify oneself and plays a vital role in the development of a nation and society.

Laiquat further said that such expos were important for career counselling too. A panel discussion was also held on the occasion of the conference in which the speakers emphasized increasing the communication between the industry and academia. The conference’s purpose was to increase communication between industry and academia in view of contemporary challenges, to discuss and find solutions to problems related to emerging technology and employment opportunities, e-commerce, scholarships, expensive education and industry demand.