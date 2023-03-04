Babar fears another attack on Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Babar Awan Friday claimed that preparations are being made for another murderous attack on former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Babar said that Imran Khan has been isolated in terms of security; security was not provided to him during his appearance in the Lahore High Court, similarly security was not provided on the occasion of appearance in ATC, Islamabad as he questioned as to who was the one who removed the security personnel from there.

He told a news conference here that ‘a few months back, before the PTI’s long march started, they had received reports of an attack on Imran Khan, on the basis of which he had held a press conference in which he had said that Imran Khan would be attacked.

“The government itself is saying that the foreign agency wants to kill Imran Khan but did not say why it wants to kill, they say, he will be killed during a court appearance,” he maintained.

Babar said that in view of the threats and concerns being faced by Imran Khan’s security, he said and added that Imran Khan should be allowed to appear in the court through video link.

PTI leader contended that all the cases registered against Imran Khan deserve to be dismissed immediately. “So I request the judiciary to treat Imran Khan equally and allow him to appear through video link. I will describe some parts of the circumstantial evidence from which it will be visible to the blind that another murderous attack on Imran Khan is being prepared and who is preparing to attack him,” he noted.

He pointed out that the first evidence of this conspiracy is that Imran Khan is being insisted on appearing in the local courts of Islamabad. “Why are cases being filed against him,” he questioned. similarly the incidents that took place during Imran Khan’s appearance are evidence that a conspiracy is being hatched to attack him.“

The Interior Ministry in-charge has said that after Imran Khan’s attack, he has information that a foreign agency wants to kill him during an appearance, he said and added, “We are not saying this, this is what the government is saying which is on record.”

Babar also said that the government had adopted two stance: first was that there had been no attack on PTI chairman in Wazirabad and second that the one who had mounted attack on him was a religious zealot. Later, JIT said that there had been firing at him from three different positions. He regretted the local police and the others responsible failed to discharge their duty.