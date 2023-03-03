Islamabad: Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has won an award at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Women Empowerment Awards 2022, for its vision and mission to integrate gender inclusive policies.

While commenting on this recognition, MD and CEO Pakistan Tobacco Company Ali Akbar said that the company has been focusing on empowering the social and economic growth of the female workforce through key organisational policies which are key to sustainable business. He further stated that Pakistan Tobacco Company’s mission is to pave the road to empower women in leadership roles and become a champion for the inclusion of women in the greater success of the organisation. This win is a testament to the company’s commitment to promote female leadership and advancement, MD PTC added.