Women tennis team named

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Pakistan women tennis team has been named for the Billie Jean King Cup and 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (China) following the trials held here at the PTF Complex.

In all, eight players including Amna Ali Qayum, Meheq Khokhar, Esha Jawad, Sheeza Sajid, Noor Malik, Kainat Ali, Natalia Zaman and Soha Ali were invited for the trials based on their national ranking, whereas Sarah Mahboob Khan and Ushna Suhail were exempted from the trials. Natalia Zaman could not participate in the trials due to an injury.

Amna Ali Qayum and Meheq Khokhar were selected after the trials, whereas Esha Jawad will be the first reserve.