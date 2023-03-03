NA panel for criminal proceedings against elements selling hospital waste

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday called for initiating criminal proceedings against unscrupulous elements involved in the sale of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences’ infectious waste, including used syringes, meant for incineration.

The committee chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi recommended the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C) to take strict action against those involved in the criminal act and report back to the committee in its next meeting.

Committee member Dr Zehra Wadood Fatemi said that the absence of the federal health minister in the meeting was unacceptable, adding that changes taking place in the health department without taking the members into confidence. She said that the private medical colleges were charging fees to the tune of Rs4 million from students in the name of endowment funds.

She criticized the private hospitals for deducting salaries of young doctors for coming even one minute late. She urged the concerned authorities to take action on it. The committee also recommended revisiting into the prospects of increase in seats at public sector medical institutions for encouraging students to pursue their medical studies within the country instead of going abroad.

The committee asked the president Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to ensure his presence in the next meeting to brief the committee about the issues related to MDCAT admissions as well as the criteria to fill vacated seats on merit.