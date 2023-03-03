West behind Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that the financial policies of certain developed countries were the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries, including Pakistan, and called for concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.
“It must be pointed out that the financial policy of a certain developed country is the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries, including Pakistan,” Mao Ning said while responding to a question during her regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).
She said the Western-led commercial creditors and multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and added, “So, China calls for concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.”
Mano Ning highlighted, “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides have supported each other.”
“China always carries out economic and financial cooperation with Pakistan and helps Pakistan to achieve steady economic growth, improve its livelihood and achieve independence development,” she added.
