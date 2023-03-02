8,087 graduates receive degrees, medals at convocation

LAHORE: The 10th convocation of University of Education, Lahore, was held Wednesday, at the Main Campus Township, here, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (SI), while the Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir was the chief guest. The vice-chancellors of various universities and important personalities from academic and social circles were also present on the occasion.

In the convocation, 8,087 students, including 15 PhDs, 287 MPhil/MS and 7,785 undergraduate and graduates were awarded degrees. During his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (SI) congratulated the students. He said that the main objective of the University of Education, Lahore, established in 2002, was to prepare people for education and other fields, who have knowledge and practical skills so that UE graduates can play their vital role in the development of the country. The VC said that more than 29,000 students in the university were being provided excellent education by around 500 qualified teachers, more than 60% of whom are PhD. The vice-chancellor said that the University of Education, Lahore, had achieved prominent positions in various national and international rankings in terms of quality. The university also distributed scholarships worth Rs150 million to its needy and intelligent students last year, he added.

While congratulating the students, the chief guest PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that the development of any country and nation depends on its young generation, whose best education and training is our unanimous social responsibility.

PU students clinch trophy: Punjab University team comprised of Syed Kamal Ahmad from PU Law College and Nabiha Khan from Department of Space Science has lifted team trophy at the 30th UET All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Competition 2023 organised by the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. Syed Kamal Ahmad was awarded the Best Speaker in the Urdu category while Nabiha Khan was awarded the 2nd Best Speaker in the English category.