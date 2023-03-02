Junior National Tennis begins

LAHORE: The 4th Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh e Jinnah, Lahore, on Wednesday.

A total of 13 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins.

In Boys U-18 1st Round, Ahmad Raza beat Hassan Ali (GC) 6-1, 6-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan Beat Moavia Butt 6-0, 6-2, Abu Bakar Khalil beat Yousaf 6-1, 6-1, Hamza Rehmat Beat Hanzala Anwar 6-2, 6-0.

In Boys U-14 1st Round, Amir Mazari beat Aalay Husain 4-0, 4-0, Aryaan Hassan beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-1, Haziq Areejo beat Hassan Alam 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Junaid Khan 4-0, 4-1, Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Hafiz Hussain Ali 4-0, 4-0, Abu Bakar Talha beat Huzaima Hameed 4-0, 4-0.

In Boys/Girl U-12 1st Round, Umer Ali beat Ali Saqib 4-0, 4-0, Hafiz Hassan Ali beat Syed Ahmad Yawar 5-3, 4-2, Bismil Zia beat Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-0.