Sharjeel says he can show up at court premises with more people than Imran did

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that if granted permission by his political party (PPP) he could take along with him more people to courts than those who accompanied PTI Chairman Imran Khan a day earlier during his court appearances in Islamabad.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said Khan was being extended unprecedented relief by courts despite the fact that the PTI and its leadership had consistently shown that they had no regard for the law.

Memon said Khan had set a bad precedent that anyone in the company of a thousand people could barge into the court premises to get a favourable judgment. He lamented that the PTI chief had been given undue relief by courts despite the show of “brazen hooliganism” by the PTI supporters who had beaten up policemen. “Is the People’s Party not capable of bringing so many people to the courts?” he asked.

The provincial information minister said Khan roaming with 2,000 to 3,000 stick-wielding people for resorting to hooliganism was setting a bad precedent in the country.

The PPP leaders had appeared in courts and remained imprisoned in the past but they had never been granted the concessions that were being given to Khan at present. He maintained that every political party was ready for new elections in the country, but someone should act as a guarantor to guarantee that Khan would accept the results of the next polls.

He said Khan’s favourable treatment should come to an end as a similar culture of favourtism had ruined the country. Answering a question, Memon said Khan should be arrested as he had constantly violated the law. He said that protests against any excess should be held within the confines of the law and constitution.

He claimed that no supporter of the PTI had come out in Karachi on the appeal of Khan to court arrest en masse. He said courts should take cognisance that Khan barged into the court premises las if he was associated with a mafia.

He was of the opinion that the Supreme Court should not have heard the case related to provincial polls when the same matter was sub judice in the Lahore High Court.