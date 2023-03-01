PAC directs stopping exemption of toll tax

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday took notice of the motorway closure directing IG Motorways Police to end VIP culture. He also directed stopping any exemptions on NHA toll tax.

He said people should not face problems due to any VIP movement, as no one is above the law. The chairman asked the authorities concerned that such closure should not occur in future. It is imperative to eradicate VIP culture for the political and economic stability of the country, he said. Expressing annoyance over the absence of Director General FWO in the committee meeting, the PAC deferred consideration of FWO’s audit objections and decided to write a displeasure letter on his absence.

The Public Accounts Committee held its meeting with Chairman Noor Alam in the chair. Audit paras related to the Ministry of Communication for the financial year 2020-21 were examined. While examining the audit objections of the Ministry of Communication and its departments, Chairman PAC questioned the absence of DG Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). The officials of FWO told the committee the DG was not well due to he could not attend the meeting.

To a query from the PAC members, the Communication Secretary said exemption to MPs from toll tax on motorways was given at the request of parliamentarians which has now been withdrawn. Chairman PAC instructed relevant authorities to collect toll tax from everybody except personnel of police and armed forces performing duties in uniform. “No relaxation should be given to anyone on NHA toll tax”, he said.

Secretary Ministry of Communications told the committee relaxation had been given to parliamentarians on the directives of the parliament in the past. Now, toll tax is being charged from them, he said “We are committed to following the directives of the PAC to facilitate the masses’, the Secretary said.