Trade delegation to visit Ethiopia

Islamabad: More than 70 businessmen have signed up for the historic trade delegation flying to Addis Ababa on March 5 for exploring business and investment opportunities, said Ambassador of Ethiopia to Jemal Beker Abdula on Tuesday said.

“We are going to make history as the number of delegates we are expecting may cross the mark of 100 before the deadline for registration which is March 1,” said the ambassador while addressing a news briefing here which was entirely focused on the five-day business trip to Ethiopia. He said a lot of efforts and energy was invested in this initiative as our team worked day in and day out to make the historic delegation a success story. “This historic trade delegation will change entire landscape of Ethiopia and Pakistan’s bilateral relations.”

Jemal Beker said the bilateral trade between Ethiopia and Pakistan amounted to only $78 million, but one thing I can assure you is that with this business delegation, our bilateral trade will get a major boost. “In this delegation, we have included business people from different sectors of economy especially those which have trade and investment potential in Ethiopia,” he said, adding Pakistani business community on their visit to Ethiopia would find a big market for rice, pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, sports items and construction material.