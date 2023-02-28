Punjab, Sindh chief ministers mull over interprovincial harmony

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Minister Sindh agreed to take a joint and effective action against criminals present in Kacha area.

The decision was taken in a meeting held between the two chief ministers at CM Office here on Monday. Both the CMs discussed matters of mutual interest, the general situation and increasing relations between provinces.

It was agreed to further promote interprovincial harmony while issues related to the joint operation in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh were also discussed. It was agreed that the criminal elements in the Kacha area would be dealt with iron hands and the operation would be brought to a logical conclusion.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan comprises four units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, and belongs to all its citizens. He stressed that all Pakistanis must work together to advance the nation and move towards a more prosperous future.

The need for unity and harmony has never been greater, stated Naqvi. He called upon all citizens to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal of interprovincial harmony and cooperation. He emphasised that only through unity and collaboration can Pakistan move forward towards progress and prosperity.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah extended his good wishes to Mohsin Naqvi and underscored the importance of interprovincial harmony. He called on all Pakistanis to set aside their differences and unite to promote harmony and cooperation between provinces. CM Shah emphasised that working together for the greater good of the nation was vital to realising Pakistan's true potential.

HOSPITAL SCHEMES: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to expedite the completion of ongoing public sector hospital schemes to ensure that the best healthcare facilities were provided to the public without delay.

During a meeting held at his office to review progress on the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project, the CM emphasised the need to dispose of all allied matters in order to operationalise the hospital as soon as possible. According to the briefing given at the meeting, the first two phases of the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project are set to be functionalised by May and September this year, respectively.

The OPD, emergency and other wards of Nishtar Hospital-II are expected to be opened to the general public in the first phase, as necessary medical equipment has already been procured. Construction work on some remaining phases is expected to be completed within the next two months.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, secretary finance, secretary SHC&ME, secretary information, CEO of IDAP and others.

NAQVI CALLS ON BALIGHUR RAHMAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Governor Balighur Rahman at Governor’s House and discussed issues of mutual interest and the general situation.

GREETS OFFICE-BEARERS: Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the newly-elected president of Press Club Multan Shakeel Anjum and other office-bearers, including general secretary Nisar Awan, vice-presidents Khalid Chaudhry, Nauman Khan Babar, joint secretaries Rao Muhammad Asif, Ayaz Ali Shaikh and finance secretary Farhan Mulghani. In his message of felicitations, the CM expressed his best wishes to the elected office-bearers.

CONDOLENCES: Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the death of DIG (Investigations) Punjab Dr Atif Ikram.

In extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, the CM noted that the late Dr Atif Ikram was a highly respected and exemplary police officer, known for his professionalism and uprightness.

Mohsin Naqvi also offered his prayers that Allah Almighty may grant the departed soul eternal peace and grant the bereaved family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.