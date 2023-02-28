Rs65.2m spent on foreign visits of ministers, PM’s aides

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that an amount of Rs65.21 million (Rs6,521,1504) was spent on the foreign visits of federal ministers, state ministers, and advisors and special assistants to the PM from January 1, 2022 to December 2022.

In a written reply to the question of GDA parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Ghaus Bakhsh Mehar, a list detailing the money spent on the foreign visits was presented in the National Assembly.

Mehar sought the details of foreign visits made by the federal ministers, state ministers, and advisors between January 1, 2022 and December, 2022.

According to the list presented by the Cabinet Division, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel tops the list with expenditure of Rs10.42 million (Rs10,420,163) incurred on his foreign visit, while Rs3.78 million was spent on Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Rs4.91 million (Rs49,14,459) on the foreign visits of Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Rs1.84 million (Rs1,846,632) on the foreign visits of Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood, Rs5.89 million (Rs5,893. 142) on the foreign visits of Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Rs9.35 lakh on the foreign visits of ex-minister for defense production Zubaida Jalal, Rs2.5 million (Rs2,586,321) on the foreign visits of Minister for Defense Production Israr Tareen, Rs3.167 million (Rs3,167,951) on the foreign visits of Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rs2.60 million (Rs2,604,456) on the foreign visits of Khurram Dastgir, Rs3.5 million (Rs3,500,222) on the foreign visits of Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Dr Musadik Malik, Rs1.5 million (Rs1,529,964) on the foreign visits of ex-minister for economic affairs Omar Ayub Khan, Rs9.12 lakh on the foreign visits of ex-minister for federal education and professional training Shafqat Mehmood, Rs178,401 on the foreign visits of federal minister for federal education and professional training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rs912,239 on the foreign visits of ex-finance minister senator Shaukat Tarin, Rs4.59 million (Rs4,569, 160) on the foreign visits of ex-finance minister Miftah Ismael, Rs2.45 million (Rs2,451,289) on the foreign visits of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Rs4.096 million (Rs4,096, 290) on the foreign visits of Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus, Rs1.54 million (Rs1,541.475) on the foreign visits of Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Rs619,157 on the foreign visits of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rs1.8 million (Rs1.849,433) on the foreign visits of Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Rs818,646 on the foreign visits of Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Rs805,954 on the foreign visits of Minister for Maritimes Affairs Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Rs3.117 million (Rs3,117,488) on the foreign visits of Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi, Rs1.58 million (Rs1,587,652) on the foreign visits of Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Justice Shazia Marri and Rs791,256 on the foreign visits of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Similarly, Rs39,850 was spent on the visits of ex-advisor to the PM on national security Moeed Yousaf to Kabul and Rs19,296 on China visit. Ex-Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood spent Rs466.285 and Rs481,854 on visits to Dubai.

An amount of Rs328,332 was spent on the foreign visits of ex-SAPM on social protection and poverty alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar to Dubai, Rs195,309 on the foreign visit of ex-SAPM on climate change Malik Amin Aslam to Saudi Arabia, Rs457,383 on the foreign visit of ex-SAPM on tourism coordination Azam Jamil to Dubai and Rs1,437,139 on the visit of SAPM on poverty alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi to Egypt and Rs1,333,960 on visit to Istanbul.

It was informed that Rs57.36 million (Rs573,260,000) had been spent on the purchase of eight new vehicles for the protocol squad of foreign guests.

In a written reply to a question by Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto, the National Assembly was informed that the vehicles include one 29 seater Toyota VIP Coaster (Model 2022) costing Rs17,154,000, 14 seater Toyota high roof van (Model 2022) costing Rs10,772,000 and six 1800cc Toyota Corolla Cars (Model 2022) coting Rs29,400,000.