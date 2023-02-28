Atiq appointed head coach of German team

LAHORE: Pakistan's former Test cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman has been appointed the head coach of the German cricket team, the Deutsche Cricket Board (DCB) announced on Monday. Atiq will coach the German team for the 2024 T20 World Cup qualifiers.

"We are delighted to welcome Atiq-uz-Zaman as head coach of the men's national team. The national team is in the middle of preparing for this summer's ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland. The first two places will be played there, which entitle you to take part directly in the T20 World Championship in 2024," the DCB said in a statement.