Packed living

The Sachal Goth area in Karachi has been plagued by illegal residential developments, specifically landed houses that are being converted into apartment buildings. This goes against the laws and regulations set for the area. Building dense housing developments in such a small area can lead to overcrowding, increase traffic, and strain the already limited resources in the area such as water and electricity supply. It can also cause a decline in property values and negatively impact residents’ quality of life.

Additionally, as per the laws, exceeding ground plus construction requires formal approval from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Without the proper approval, the new developments often lack consideration for proper planning and safety measures, which can lead to hazardous living conditions and safety concerns for residents. Overall, such construction should not be allowed as it goes against the interests of the community and can have long-lasting negative consequences.

Sheraz Ali

Karachi