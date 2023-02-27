Tarar says Imran being protected

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar alleged on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was being protected by the judiciary through double standards of justice.

Addressing a press conference here, he said double standards in justice provision were not acceptable in the country, adding that justice should not only be done, but also seen to be done.

He said Imran Khan should stop joking with the nation as he had done nothing for the country during his tenure in government except for protecting Farah Gogi. He said the PTI chief was using delaying tactics in his daughter Tyrian White and Toshakhana cases.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference separately, PMLN leader Azma Bukhari said there should be civilised discussion in politics, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had promoted indecency in society.

She said the PMLN leaders had always respected PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, but now she was also using indecent language like Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Shahbaz Gill. She said she was not replying to Yasmin Rashid in her language as she believed in decency. She said Dr Yasmin should provide details of spending the corona funds. She claimed that Imran Khan had destroyed the health sector during the last four years by stopping free medicines in hospitals.

Azma said PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ had turned into ‘Doob Maro Tehreek’ [Die of shame movement], as Zain Qureshi has started worrying about the health of his father Shah Mehmood Qureshi within 24 hours of his arrest.