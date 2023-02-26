100 kite-flyers put behind bars

Rawalpindi : The Civil Judges and Judicial Magistrates, Rawalpindi have sent over 100 kite flyers to Adiala Jail while over 200 were released on bail here on Saturday.

The civil judges and judicial magistrates expressed resentment against kite flyers in courtrooms calling upon parents should educate their children to avoid kite flying because it is an illegal activity, the courts remarked.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsan Naqvi has ordered Commissioner Rawalpindi Division to present a detailed report of ‘Basant’ violation. The Regional Police Officer (RPO) has also suspended several police officials including two DSPs and three SHOs for poor performance on ‘Basant’ in Rawalpindi. Some police officials received severe injuries during an operation against kite flyers. The kite flyers showed resistance against police during raids.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha had ordered the secretary of union councils, civil defence officers, and revenue officials to perform duty with police to arrest kite flyers. The special squad based on secretaries union councils, revenue officials, and civil defence officers will perform duty round the clock to monitor kite flyers in every union council, he directed. He said that the crackdown against kite flyers will continue. He has also directed the registration of FIRs with strong sections against kite and string sellers.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Official spokesman Sajjad Shah said that police arrested 357 kite flyers and recovered sound systems, 2 Kalashnikovs, 20 pistols, and 7 rifles. Police have also arrested 27 people involved in aerial firing in different areas in Rawalpindi, he said.

Three people including a minor girl were killed and over 50 others were injured in city of Rawalpindi on Friday due to kite flying-related incidents and aerial firing.

Basant, a spring festival was celebrated in the city despite a ‘ban’ imposed by the Punjab government. The local administration, Rawalpindi had also imposed Section 144 on Friday but violators did not abide by the rules and regulations.

Last month, on the directions of the Punjab government, the Rawalpindi administration imposed a ban on Basant celebrations and kite flying under Section 144, with the Rawalpindi City Police Officer issuing crackdown orders to 33 police stations across the district against those who manufacture kites and strings or order them from other cities.

A 20-year-old Arham Fazal died during the celebrations when he was hit by a stray bullet in the head within the limits of the Airport Police Station of Rawalpindi.

An official of the SP Potohar Division also sustained minor injuries after being hit by a stray bullet in his arm. Apart from this, fireworks and aerial firing continued intermittently in different parts of the city. Some lawyers were also violating the ban on ‘Basant’ and strongly resisted police action. Police tried to arrest lawyers but the legal fraternity badly beat police officials.