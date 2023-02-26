323 gold medals, degrees conferred on KUST graduates

KOHAT: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday urged the students to acquire science and technology and research-based education to help steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Addressing the 13th convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), he said that unfortunately the number of universities increased but the ratio of higher education from 11 percent could not be jacked up.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sardar Khan, Caretaker Minister for Education Rehmat Salam Khattak, Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Hamid Shah, officials of district administration and parents of students and others were present on this

occasion.

The governor also urged the teachers to pay

special attention to build the character of students to bring change in human attitudes.

While congratulating the successful students, he said that the youth who have completed their education have to take over the country and should work for the development to steer it from the prevailing morass.

The governor later conferred 75 gold medals and 248 degrees on the graduates and congratulated them on their success.

Meanwhile, Governor Ghulam Ali also visited Kohat Small Industrial Estate and participated in the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry function as a special guest.

On arrival at the Industrial Estate, Kohat Chamber of Commerce President Arshad Hayat and former President Syed Faiq Shah, founder of Kohat Chamber Rashid Paracha welcomed the governor and thanked for visiting the Industrial

Estate.