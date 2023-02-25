Hamza, Hamid in National Junior Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Aasim and Hamid Israr checked into the final of the under-18 category in the All Pakistan PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis following semi-finals at the PTF/SDA Complex courts Friday.

Hamza beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-3 while Hamid Israr got better of Huzaima Abdul Rehman 7-5, 6-1 to make it to the final.

In under-14 boys category, Amir Mazari and Abubakar Talha will play for the title following easy semis wins.

Results:

Boys 18 and under singles semi-finals: Hamza Aasim bt Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-3; Hamid Israr bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 7-5, 6-1.

Girls 18 and under singles semi-finals: Amna Ali Qayum bt Mahrukh Sajid 6-1, 6-1; Sheeza Sajid bt Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-2.

Boys 16 and under singles semi-finals: Hamza Roman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-2, 6-1; Asad Zaman bt Amir Mazari 6-1, 6-2.