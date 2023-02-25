French teenager charged with murder over teacher killing: lawyer

BAYONNE, France: Prosecutors on Friday charged a 16-year-old boy with murder over the fatal stabbing of his Spanish teacher during class earlier this week in southwest France, his lawyer said.

The teenager reported a “little voice” suggested he kill Agnes Lassalle, 52, at the school in the southwestern seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz on Wednesday, according to a prosecutor. Lawyer Thierry Sagardoytho told journalists that his client would be held in custody at an unnamed “facility that will take into account his youth and the care he needs”.