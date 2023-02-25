Hailey College principal appointed

Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar has been appointed as Principal of Hailey College of Commerce (HCC), University of the Punjab.

Prof Mubbsher Munawar Khan has done PhD from Vienna University of Austria and he is the pioneer of Halal Marketing discipline globally. He has served as Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Principal at Hailey College of Banking and Finance, Associate Professor and Acting Director at Institute of Business Administration, PU.