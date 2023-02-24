 
Friday February 24, 2023
Top Story

Imran lauds MWM for supporting ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

By Our Correspondent
February 24, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has thanked Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) head Raja Nasir Abbas for joining ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

In a tweet, Imran Khan lauded MWM leadership for supporting the anti-government movement.

