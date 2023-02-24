LHC seeks record of Toshakhana before 2002

A file photo of the Lahore High Court. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC), while hearing the Toshakhana case, directed the cabinet secretary on Thursday to produce details of foreign dignitaries who gave the gifts.

The court also directed officials concerned to produce a record of Toshakhana [a state treasury where state gifts are kept] prior to 2002 and adjourned the hearing till March 13.

The court issued directions while hearing a petition seeking details of dignitaries, bureaucrats and officials who had obtained gifts from Toshakhana since 1947.

As the hearing commenced, an additional attorney general (AAG) informed the court that the cabinet had declassified the record of Toshakhana from 2002 till date, and it would be

published on an official website. Justice Asim Hafeez asked whether the depository did not have records prior to 2002. The state counsel replied that the record before 2002 was not computerised. However, the AAG informed the court that the details of Toshakhana gifts since 2002 would be shared. The state representative, to a court query, stated that the record of those who gave the gifts would not be shared.

Justice Hafeez remarked that the record should also be produced before him in his chamber by the next date of hearing.

Petitioner’s counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique argued that the federal government should have produced all records required in the petition. Justice Asim Hafiz remarked that it took time to do things as the government had decided to put the record online this year.

Earlier, the government had expressed averseness to submit the Toshakhana details, explaining that the revelation may “cause damage to the interests of Pakistan’s international relations”.