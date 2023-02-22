LHC restores Gujrat as division

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended Punjab caretaker government notification and restored Gujrat as division and Wazirabad as district.
LHC Justice Shahid Karim heard the case and suspended the notification of the caretaker government.
The Mohsin Naqvi-led caretaker government on February 15 had suspended the notifications for creation of the new administrative division of Gujrat, districts of Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu, besides Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah tehsils, till the holding of general elections in the province.
It is pertinent to mention here that the former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi last year had announced formation of five new districts in the province.
