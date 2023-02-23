LHC bans felling trees in educational institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday banned felling trees in educational institutions, observing that the cases about the same complaints be sent to the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The LHC Justice Shahid Karim gave this ruling while hearing different petitions about controlling smog and other environmental issues.

As the hearing commenced, the environmental commission’s report was submitted wherein the court ensured that all appropriate measures are being taken to control smog. On a point, the court was told that in collaboration with other departments, all possible steps are also being taken against encroachments to maintain the flow of traffic.

Upon the request made by Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Shan Gull to grant them permission for transfers of DG LDA, DG PHA, and CTO Lahore, the court allowed transfers of DG PHA and CTO Lahore. However, the court restrained the government from transferring DG LDA and Secretary Specialized Health.

During proceedings, the court questioned why the government wanted the transfer of the DG LDA, who knows from where the pressure is being built, Justice Karim remarked. The court made clear that the government should produce the material before the court whatever it claims to have. However, Justice Karim made clear that this is the court’s order and that the government should avoid intervening in the court’s matters. Justice Karim also directed the concerned quarters to display the emergency helpline numbers for a prompt response if someone complained about a traffic jam. The court stated that such projects are of public relief.