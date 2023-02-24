Seven killed in Kohat incidents

KOHAT: Four persons were killed and one injured in a clash and a road accident in different areas of the district on Thursday.

The members of two groups traded fire over a land dispute in the Barh area. As a result, four men identified as Saqib, 30, Iqbal, 40, Yousaf, 46, and Rauf, 50, were killed while another sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed when two motorcycles collided head on in Jawaki area near Ghulam Khan Banda.

The bodies of three men, whose names could not be ascertained, were shifted to hospital.