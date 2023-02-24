United crush Zalmi as Hasan returns to form

KARACHI: Hasan Ali picked three wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a rapid fifty as Islamabad United conquered Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in a one-sided show of the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Khost-born Afghan cricketer Gurbaz, playing his first game in the league, smacked a 31-ball 62 while Rassie van der Dussen smacked 42 to enable United to chase the 157-run target with 31 balls to spare after losing four wickets.

Earlier, fast bowler Hasan Ali began his journey brightly in the edition with 3-35 to restrict Zalmi to 156-8. Skipper Babar Azam (75*) and Mohammad Haris (40) were the main contributors for Zalmi.

This was the second win for United in three games which took them to the second spot. It was the second loss for Zalmi and they dropped to the fourth place with four points.

Set to chase 157, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Colin Munro provided an explosive start to Islamabad United as the duo put on 31 in 16 balls. Arshad Iqbal gave a much-needed breakthrough to Zalmi when he bowled Munro for a five-ball nine with one six.

Gurbaz then added 67 runs off 36 balls for the second wicket with Rassie van der Dussen before falling to leggie Usman Qadir. Gurbaz, who completed his fifty off just 24 balls, smacked four sixes and seven fours in his entertaining knock.

Soon afterwards, Jimmy Neesham got rid of Shadab (3) to leave United at 112-3 in 11 overs.

Rassie got run out for a 29-ball 42. The South African, who hit six fours, added 28 for the fourth wicket with Asif Ali, who scored an explosive 13-ball 29 not out. Asif smashed three sixes and one four in his fine knock.

Azam Khan (9*) hit Arshad Iqbal for a huge six to take his side home in 14.5 overs.

United scored 80 in the powerplay which is the highest so far in this edition.

Arshad Iqbal, Neesham and Usman Qadir got one wicket each.

Zalmi, invited to bat first, were given a solid base by Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam with some superb hitting in the powerplay which yielded 69 runs. They shared 76 for the opening stand. However, Shadab Khan broke the dangerous stand. He held Haris off his own bowling and from there Zalmi’s collapse started as they lost five batsmen inside 23 runs which completely tilted the pendulum in United’s favour.

Haris smashed 21-ball 40 with four fours and a six. After Haris’ removal, off-spinner Mubasir Khan, in the next over, bowled Saim Ayub (3) when he went back but could not get a contact with the ball.

Soon afterwards, Hasan Ali, who had conceded 17 runs in his first over, made amends for early damage when he got rid of Tom Kohler-Cadmore (1) and Rovman Powell (0) in a single over to leave Zalmi at 87-4 in the tenth over.

Hasan in his next over sent Jimmy Neesham (6) back to add to Zalmi’s misery. The left-hander went for a pull but it took an upper edge of the blade to Azam Khan behind the stumps.

Dasun Shanaka then gave some support to Babar but Faheem Ashraf removed him, smartly held at deep square-leg by Tom Curran for a 10-ball 11.

Rumman Raees then removed Wahab Riaz (8) before Usman Qadir (7) got run out. Babar Azam remained not out on 58-ball 75, his second fifty of the event which came off 33 balls. He hammered seven fours and one six.

Hasan Ali, who was included in place of Mohammad Wasim Junior, eventually returned to his form, finishing with 3-35 in four overs.

Islamabad United made four changes, replacing Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Abrar Ahmed with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali and Mubasir khan.

Score Board

Islamabad United won the toss

Peshawar Zalmi Innings

Haris † c & b Shadab 40

Babar Azam (c) not out 75

Saim b Mubasir Khan 3

Cadmore b Hasan Ali 1

Powell b Hasan Ali 0

Neesham c † Khan b Hasan 6

Shanaka c Curran b Faheem 11

Wahab b Rumman 8

Usman run out (Curran) 7

Arshad Iqbal not out 2

Extras: (lb 2, w 1) 3

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 7.80 156/8

Did not bat: Sufiyan Muqeem

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-81, 3-87, 4-87, 5-99, 6-126, 7-136, 8-147

Bowling: Rumman Raees 4-0-30-1, Hasan Ali 4-0-35-3, Faheem Ashraf 3-0-28-1, Tom Curran 4-0-30-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-26-1, Mubasir Khan 1-0-5-1

Islamabad United Innings

Gurbaz c Cadmore b Usman 62

Colin Munro b Arshad 9

Dussen run out (Shanaka) 42

Shadab Khan (c) b Neesham 3

Asif Ali not out 29

Azam Khan † not out 9

Extras: (lb 1, w 4) 5

Total: 14.5 Ov (RR: 10.71) 159/4

Did not bat: Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-98, 3-112, 4-140

Bowling: Arshad Iqbal 3.5-0-38-1, Wahab Riaz 3-0-33-0, James Neesham 2-0-21-1, Usman Qadir 4-0-50-1, Sufiyan Muqeem 2-0-16-0

Result: United won by 6 wickets

Player of the match: Hasan Ali

Umpires: Gough, Richard