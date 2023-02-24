Multan judicial tower to facilitate lawyers: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has said the most modern and largest judicial tower of Pakistan is being constructed in Multan. This will solve parking problems while all courts will be situated at one place.
He said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the District Bar Multan on Thursday. He said the bar office-bearers had to be a role model for lawyers. He said the judicial tower would be equipped with modern facilities and would be unique. He said when the tower was built, the place of old courts would be empty, providing ample space for the bar to build chambers.
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has directed putting the names of people involved in the Broadsheet scam on...
ISLAMABAD: Four political figures from Shangla, Amir Sultan Gujjar, Fazl Mehmood Gujjar, Shamsher Ali Khan and Dr...
KARACHI: The HBL PSL matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore may be shifted to Karachi by the PCB, according to...
ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Defense Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said the government would...
KARACHI: Instead of NGOs and international donor agencies, the federal health ministry and provincial health...
LANDIKOTAL: The Afghan Taliban agreed to reopen the Torkham border after various rounds of talks, but the crossing...
Comments