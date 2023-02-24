Multan judicial tower to facilitate lawyers: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has said the most modern and largest judicial tower of Pakistan is being constructed in Multan. This will solve parking problems while all courts will be situated at one place.

He said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the District Bar Multan on Thursday. He said the bar office-bearers had to be a role model for lawyers. He said the judicial tower would be equipped with modern facilities and would be unique. He said when the tower was built, the place of old courts would be empty, providing ample space for the bar to build chambers.