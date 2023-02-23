PPP promoting cultural activities: Talpur

KARACHI: A delegation of journalists, columnists and anchors from Punjab called on Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing President, Ms Faryal Talpur on Wednesday at Zardari House, Karachi.

The delegation highly appreciated some of the flagship initiatives of PPP-led government in Sindh especially the state-of-the-art network of hospitals from Karachi to the Gambat which are free for every Pakistani. They also thanked the Sindh's Culture Department and the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi for arranging Pakistan Literature Festival last week at Lahore. It also plans literary festivals at provincial capitals including the federal capital for encouraging and promoting cultural exchanges to help bridging gaps and stereotypes among the cultures and provinces.

Ms Faryal Talpur told to the delegation that PPPP had always prioritized and promoted cultural activities, adding that it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who had established the Department of Culture for the first time in Pakistan. Talpur appreciated the proactive role of Sindh Culture Dept and Arts Council of Pakistan for collaborative cultural ventures, which should be followed by other provinces in the country. Sindh Culture Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, MPAs, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Qasim Soomro including former Law Minister, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and Syed Ahmed Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi also attended the meeting.