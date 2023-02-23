Second quarterly adjustment: Nepra allows Discos to collect additional Rs0.50/unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday, after hearing the petition of state-run power distribution companies (Discos) indicated to allow them to charge Rs0.50/unit additional from their clients on account of second quarterly adjustment for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Nepra Chairman Engineer Taseef H Farooqui chaired the proceeding while the authority’s members including Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan, Muthar Niaz Rana, and Amna Ahmed were also present in the hearing.

It is to be noted that the distribution companies had a petition to recover Rs17.391 billion from the consumers for quarterly adjustment on account of capacity charges to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), transmission charges & MOF, Variable O&M charges and the impact of T&D losses on FCA for the quarter of FY 2022-23. Nepra said that increase in tariff will be recovered from the power consumers in months of April, May and June 2023.

Interestingly, during this quarter, out of Rs17.39 billion, IPPs will receive Rs1.19 billion from Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), Rs3.9 billion from Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) and Rs2.06 billion from Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) consumers. The authority said that this adjustment will be applicable to all Discos customers except lifeline customers. It will also not applicable to K-Electric consumers and will issue the final decision in a few days after further scrutiny of the data. It is to be noted that for first quarter, consumers are being charged an average of Rs3.08/unit and which is applicable till March 2023.