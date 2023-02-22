Top players enter junior tennis next round

ISLAMABAD: The leading players moved into the next round of the All-Pakistan PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis tournaments that commenced Tuesday here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

PSB’s Acting Director General Mohammad Abrar was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and formally inaugurated the tournaments along with Rashid Malik (Former Davis Cup captain/ Secretary-PLTA).

The opening ceremony was also attended by Col (r) Gul Rehman Secretary General PTF, players, coaches, parents and media persons.

Results: Boys’ Under-18 singles: Muhammad Ali bt Faisal Khalil 6-2, 6-0; Hamza Rehmat bt Sameer Kiyani 6-1,6-1; Azan Shahid Khan bt Ehtesham Khan 6-0,6-0; Mustansir Ali bt Rayan Khan 6-1,6-2; Huzaima Abdul Rehman bt Jawad Khan 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ Under-16 singles: Mohammad Arsalan bt M. Bin Haroon 6-2,6-0; Salar Khan bt Hamza Hussain 6-4, 6-2; Sameer Kyani bt Inam Qadir 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Boys’ Under-14 singles: Zain Roman bt Sameer Maqsood 4-2, 4-0; Junaid Khan bt Anees Khan 4-2, 4-2; Hashir Alam bt M. Arsalan 4-2,4-1; Waqas Janas bt Ammar Masood 4-0,4-1; Haziq Areejo bt Muhammad Bin Haroon 4-0,4-0; Haziq Asim bt Chengaiz Leghari 4-0,4-0; Abdul Basit bt Essa Fahd 4-1,4-1; Hamza Hussain bt Ahmed Hussain 4-2,4-2; Razik Sultan bt Moazzam Babr 4-1,4-1.