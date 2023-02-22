‘PTI workers ready for Jail Bharo Tehreek’

MPA and PTI Deputy Information Secretary Shehzad Qureshi has said the workers are ready for the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

He said the registration process was under way, and we would fill the jails across the country by saying the words of former prime minister Imran Khan. People had been requested to come in large numbers at the Insaaf House of the party and register themselves to court arrest because this was a golden opportunity to change the destiny of Pakistan, he added.

On the other hand, preparations for the by-elections to be held on March 16 in constituency NA-247, are in full swing. MPA Qureshi and his other party members addressed a corner meeting in Defence Housing Authority, Phase 5, and met residents to plan a door-to-door campaign. They held a meeting with the members of the Cantonment Board Clifton regarding the elections.

Under the leadership of Central Secretary General PTI Asad Umar and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, preparations for the by-elections were also reviewed.