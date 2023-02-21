India’s top tech institute to open campus in Abu Dhabi next year

LAHORE: One of India’s most prestigious universities, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), is scheduled to open its campus in Abu Dhabi next year.

According to various UAE-based media houses, there are 23 IITs in India, which are located across the length and breadth of the country to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate-level programmes.

This will be the first time an IIT campus will be set up abroad and with a new curriculum that will take into account the demands and needs of its proposed offshore campuses. In addition to the UAE, more overseas campuses of IIT are being planned in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tanzania, and Malaysia too.

Being run by the Indian Ministry of Education, the Delhi-based IIT currently rests at the 54th rank internationally in engineering and technology studies, according to the 2021 QS World University Rankings.

According to Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian ambassador to the UAE, the institute will provide high-level education to its prospective students, the Khaleej Times has reported. The media outlet quoted the Indian envoy as saying: “Details about faculty are still under discussion, but the education will be of very high quality. The quality that IIT is known for.”

The premier newspaper further maintained: “In November, a high-level team from IIT Delhi concluded a visit to the UAE capital and held extensive discussions with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) officials and other stakeholders in the UAE.”