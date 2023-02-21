Planning failure

Multan has become a maze of blocked roads and police checkpoints. The reason is none other than the Pakistan Super League. It would not be out of place to mention that Multan is considered as the most prominent medical hub in southern Punjab as all the main hospitals in the region are located in the city.

Currently, all these hospitals have been rendered partially inaccessible due to the disruption of local traffic. Local authorities must do a better job of planning the security arrangements such that they do not disrupt key local services and the daily lives of the inhabitants.

Saif Ur Rehman

Lahore