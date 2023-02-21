Planning failure

Multan has become a maze of blocked roads and police checkpoints. The reason is none other than the Pakistan Super League. It would not be out of place to mention that Multan is considered as the most prominent medical hub in southern Punjab as all the main hospitals in the region are located in the city.
Currently, all these hospitals have been rendered partially inaccessible due to the disruption of local traffic. Local authorities must do a better job of planning the security arrangements such that they do not disrupt key local services and the daily lives of the inhabitants.
Saif Ur Rehman
Lahore
Inflation has been steadily increasing for the past few years. This means that the prices of goods and services are...
The government must consider launching a system for online doctor’s appointments and consultations. With the...
I would like to point out that our students are woefully underprepared for the realities of the job market. Many have...
While terror attacks and political assassinations grab the headlines, we have seemingly become immune to the far...
The IMF-dictated mini-budget presented by the government has condemned the people to financial misery. Our ruling...
I want to draw your attention towards a very serious issue. It is well known that public school teachers have far more...
Comments