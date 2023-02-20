KPO attack Death toll 5, suspects arrested

KARACHI: Within hours of investigation launched into the Karachi Police Office attack, law enforcement agencies tracked down the facilitators on Sunday, while the death toll rose to five as an injured police constable succumbed to his injuries. After getting leads, the probe team carried out raids at the hideouts of facilitators as well as residences of the killed terrorists.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed on Sunday the martyrdom of Police Constable Abdul Latif of Security-I, who received injuries during the shootout with militants. “Constable Abdul Latif, who was injured in the terrorist attack on the KPO, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” read the statement issued by IGP Sindh office.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred policeman was offered at Garden Police Headquarters, South, which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho and senior officers.

IGP Sindh paid tribute to the courage of the martyred cop and offered condolences to his family.

The law enforcement agencies have obtained the CCTV footage of Karachi Police Office. As per details obtained from the footage, the attackers entered the KPO at around 7:15pm by opening fire at the constable manning the main gate between the mosque and KPO and hurled grenades soon after it.Before reaching the first floor, they shot Amjad Masih, a janitor, and again lobbed a grenade attack. Meanwhile, the police commandos took positions and retaliated. Most of the shootout took place on the first and the second floor.

Quoting the details of the FIR lodged at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, officials said that law-enforcing agencies, including police and Rangers, immediately reached the KPO office after receiving information from the wireless police control about the attack.

The forces took a cautious strategy as office staff was inside the building and entered the building through different directions amid sound of heavy gunfire and explosions.

By the time, the security contingents entered the building the militants had reached the second floor. During an exchange of fire, one of the terrorists blew himself up on the stairs of the third-floor, leading to the fourth-floor, the other was killed on the fourth-floor and the last of the three militants met his fate on the rooftop.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was instructed to clear the building by preserving the suicide jackets and other explosive materials held by the terrorists.

Officials quoting eyewitnesses revealed that three terrorists had got off the car number ALF-043 outside the Family Quarters of Police Lines and scaled the wall of KPO by cutting the barbed wire. They added that there were also two other men on a motorcycle who greeted the attackers before their entry to the building and rode away. Later, the police seized the car while the Crime Scene Unit (CSU), South, collected evidence and other information.

Sources said that they were going through the footages available to track down the facilitators of terrorists. They have made raids and arrested some suspects during an operation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and interior Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday held a high-level meeting attended by senior-most officers and officials of all ranges of Sindh at his office and ordered red alert throughout the province.IGP Memon gave directions to take foolproof security measures for the safety of Chinese residents and foreigners associated with various development projects in Sindh. He warned the supervisory officers over any security lapse and said that they will be held responsible for any untoward incident. Moreover, he directed security officials to enhance security at all important installations, police lines, government offices training centers, establishments and others. The Sindh police chief added the investigation into KPO attack will be taken to its logical conclusion and the facilitators of terrorists would be dealt with the iron fist. In addition to forming a high-powered committee to investigate the incident, he has also formed a reward committee under the chair of Additional IG CTD, whose members include the DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG Establishment and the AIGs Welfare. They will prepare a list of prizes and certificates for the officers and jawans who countered the attack with bravery. Ghulam Nabi Memon also instructed to ensure taking care of martyred policemen’s families and quality medical facilities to all the injured.