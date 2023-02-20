Three quacks booked, clinics sealed

SARGODHA: Three quacks were booked while their clinics were sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Sunday.
According to official sources, on the direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Khaliqdaad Naswana, a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted raids at various localities and sealed three quacks” clinics including Muhammad Sarfraz Clinic at Lahore Road, Asif Ranjha Clinic in 84-SB village and Abid Hissain Dental Clinic at Main Bazaar Bhagtawala.
