SHC orders Sepa to stop farms from polluting Malir river

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) to use all its powers and means to implement its order to stop the cattle dung generated by dairy farms from being discharged into the Malir river.

The direction came on a petition seeking the enforcement of the Sepa order to cattle and dairy farm owners directing them to stop discharging cattle waste into the Malir river.

The petitioners said Sepa had taken cognisance of the matter wherein it was observed that cattle dung was being discharged into the Malir river by different cattle and dairy farms of the surrounding areas.

They added that the discharge of such waste into the river was the cause of contamination and environmental degradation, while it was also impacting the ecosystem. They said Sepa had directed the cattle and farm owners to immediately stop discharging dung and litter of cattle into the Malir river, and make in-house arrangements at the cattle and dairy farms.

Sepa had also directed the cattle owners to construct effluent treatment plants for the treatment of wastewater within three months, and take necessary arrangements to quickly control environmental pollution, they added.

The petitioner’s counsel said that despite the Sepa order of August 16, 2021, no serious efforts have been made by the authorities concerned for the implementation of the order. The provincial law officer said the Sepa order had been passed in accordance with the law, and Sepa would use all its available powers and means to implement the said order.

After taking the statement of the law officer on record, the court disposed of the petition with the direction to Sepa to implement its order by using all its powers and means, and submit a compliance report within 45 days.

The court also dismissed the application of intervenors, saying that the applicants are set at liberty to seek appropriate forum if any is available in accordance with the law in this regard.