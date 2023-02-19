Murder plot charges against Zardari: Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad fixed March 2 as the date for indictment of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case related to his charges against former president Asif Ali Zardari about hatching of a plot to kill PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Awami Muslim League chief appeared in the court of judicial magistrate Umar Shabbir along with his lawyer on Saturday. He was seeking registration of a case against the Aabpara police station SHO for not returning his belongings.

During the proceedings on Saturday, the Islamabad police submitted a challan of the case against Sh Rashid in the court. Judicial magistrate Shabbir remarked that Sh Rashid would be charged in the case on March 2.

He then returned the application for registration of a case against the SHO of the Aabpara police station, saying it should be submitted to a sessions court as it did not fall under his jurisdiction.

After the court appearance, Sheikh Rashid, about the case registered against him and his arrest, told the media no investigation was conducted against him. He claimed that he was asked to form a ‘patriot’ political party [and on his refusal, he was arrested]. He said he was kept in the death cell, where Fawad Chaudhry was kept. Rashid said the ruling coalition was running away from elections, and the Supreme Court was the only institution which could save Pakistan by taking notice of violation of the Constitution.