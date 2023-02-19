LAHORE : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan from March 5 to 12, 2023 in the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, a meeting was held at the headquarter Jilani Park regarding the preparations for Jashan-e-Baharan here on Saturday. Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa took special part in the meeting and took a briefing from the officers. On this occasion, DG PHA Zeeshan Javed briefed Commissioner Lahore and other officers regarding Jashan-e-Baharan. In the meeting DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Aslam Baloch of Local Government Communication Department, Director Walled City Lahore Authority Asif Zaheer, Deputy Secretary Planning and Information Sadaf Fatima, Ali Abbas Bukhari CEO MCL, Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Director Alhamra M Arif, Assistant Director Special Branch Police Zahoor Ahmad, Additional Director M Farooq Akmal, Director Headquarters PHA Tariq Shehzad, PRO PHA Hasanul Haq and other officers participated in the meeting.

It was decided that Jashan-e-Baharan Mela events will be held at Greater Iqbal Park, Jilani Park, National History Museum, Sports Board Punjab, Hockey Stadium, Fortress Stadium, Lahore Fort and Open Air Theatre.

In Jashan-e-Baharan Mela, the main roads of the city, Mall Road, Gulbarg Road, Jail Road etc will be decorated with electric lights while different colorful programmes will be organised in Jashan-e-Baharan Mela.