PMLN urges CJP to take notice of video leaks

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said on Friday Pakistan’s judicial system was once again being questioned, which was a matter of concern.

Talking to the media, she said national institutions had a painful history of meddling into politics. “Courts are waiting for Imran Khan and he has been on interim bail for four months. He did not join any investigation but got bail. His medical report was made by the Shaukat Khanum hospital,” she added.

According to her, Imran holds meetings for four hours and addresses the nation but does not go to court. “Imran Khan should not be asked questions in any case. I wonder if whatever he says is the Constitution and law and all institutions and the system of Pakistan fear him,” she questioned.

“Institutions also fears him. He wants to investigate General (retd) Bajwa. Nawaz Sharif had been sidelined to make the ‘project Imran Khan’ a success. The three audios that came out yesterday are dangerous. “Had Shaukat Siddiqui's allegations been investigated, the situation would have been different.

The focus of all three audios is Pervez Elahi, who was made the ‘chief minister of justice’,” she added. “Parvaiz Elahi's ‘life is in Muhammad Khan Bhatti’, because he has his secrets. His audios cannot be ignored. There is talk of Bhatti's presence in an audio which should be noticed. The Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of the thee audios,” she demanded.