Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says PTI Chairman Imran Khan only knows the politics of hate as he "calls his opponents thiefs and continues his loose talk against them". — AFP/Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan should be arrested for disrespecting the judiciary, local media reported on Thursday. Sanaullah criticised Imran Khan for not appearing in the hearing despite court orders. He said that the former premier did not appear before the court despite making promises every time. He demanded action against the PTI chief instead of dismissing the plea.

He also demanded the CJP to take notice of PTI chief’s remarks to mock the judiciary. He added that he will discuss the matter with the government to immediately arrest him.

He said that Imran Khan-led gang had made law and justice a joke. He said that all institutions should be respected by everyone.

During his press conference, Rana Sanaullah played the leaked audio conversation of former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi in which he was allegedly talking about managing the courts. Sanaullah said that he had directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Pervaiz Elahi after the forensic audit of audio conversation.