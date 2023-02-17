2 new divisions, 1 sub-division created in Peshawar Police

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have added two new divisions and a sub division to the capital city for effectively dealing with the increasing incidents of terrorism and street crimes in the provincial capital.

The city has been facing an unprecedented increase in street crimes in the urban areas while frequent terrorist attacks were being reported in the rural towns, especially Sarband, Regi and adjacent places.

The force in the provincial capital has witnessed a number of attacks on police stations, posts, vehicles and its officials in the last over a year. The latest was the suicide attack in the mosque of the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, headquarters of the force in the provincial capital.

“We have added two divisions, Warsak and Faqirabad, to the Capital City for improved policing and better supervision in Peshawar. Each division is to be headed by a superintendent of police (SP),” Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan told The News.

The police chief added that the Faqirabad division comprised of the areas with dense population and people from different areas were living together there that posed different fields of challenges for police.

He maintained that the new Warsak Division formed a periphery of Peshawar and many of the attacks that finally culminated in the Capital City came through that route.

“The purpose of making it a new division is ensuring the presence of a senior officer stationed to improve supervision of police in these areas,” said Akhtar Hayat Khan.

Besides, a new Pishtakhara sub-division has also been created that comprises Pishtakhara and the most attacked Sarband Police Station in it. A DSP will supervise the area. This will increase the number of sub divisions to 15.

“The purpose of creating new divisions and a sub- division is to re-organise ourselves in the peripheries and in the town with ensuring better supervision by senior officers to deal with crime and other challenges,” said the IGP.

The number of divisions in Peshawar Police would increase from four to six with the new development. These include Cantt division, Saddar, Walled City, Faqirabad, Rural and Warsak division, each headed by SP.

The new Faqirabad Division will comprise Gulbahar, Phandu, Faqirabad and Paharipura police stations that will be detached from the City Division.

The Warsak Division will consist of police stations Regi, Regi Model Town, Nasir Bagh, Mathra and Michni Gate that will be detached from the Rural Division.

After the new development, there will be nine police stations falling in the limits of Cantt Division, six each in Walled City and Saddar, five in Warsak and

four each in Faqirabad and Rural divisions.